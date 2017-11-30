Dirty VegasFormed 2001
Dirty Vegas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2001
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/75df1c98-2075-494f-9612-b87513f0e50c
Dirty Vegas Biography (Wikipedia)
Dirty Vegas are an English house music group initially made up of Ben Harris and Paul Harris (no relation) on instruments and production and Steve Smith on vocals. The group formed in 2001, then broke up in 2005 before reforming in December 2008 to record new material.
They are best known for their international hit single "Days Go By", which gained mainstream popularity in a 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse television commercial, and for remixing songs created by other artists.
Dirty Vegas Tracks
Simple Things
Simple Things
Days Go By
Days Go By
Little White Doves
Little White Doves
Save A Prayer (Luca Guerrieri Remix)
Save A Prayer (Luca Guerrieri Remix)
Days Go By (Joe Maz Remix)
Days Go By (Joe Maz Remix)
Setting Sun (Grum Remix)
Setting Sun (Grum Remix)
Ghosts
Ghosts
Let The Night (Betoko Remix)
Let The Night (Betoko Remix)
Changes (Felx Da Housecat Remix)
Changes (Felx Da Housecat Remix)
Days Go By (Radio Edit)
Days Go By (Radio Edit)
Tonight (Above&Beyond Mix)
Tonight (Above&Beyond Mix)
Days Go By (2002)
Days Go By (2002)
Dirty Vegas Links
Similar Artists
