Walter Scott Emerick (born July 11, 1973 in Hollywood, Florida) is an American country music artist, known primarily for his work with Toby Keith. In addition to penning several of Keith's singles, Emerick has also written for Sawyer Brown, George Strait and several other artists. In 2004, Emerick was named "Songwriter of the Year" by the Nashville Songwriters Association. He recorded an album, The Coast Is Clear, for DreamWorks Records in 2003, and has charted four singles on the country charts, including a No. 24-peaking duet with Keith, "I Can't Take You Anywhere", which Keith had previously recorded on his 2001 album Pull My Chain. "What's Up with That", performed by Emerick, was featured in the soundtrack to the film Broken Bridges.