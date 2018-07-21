Jack ParnellBorn 6 August 1923. Died 8 August 2010
John Russell "Jack" Parnell (6 August 1923 – 8 August 2010) was an English producer, bandleader and musician.
Can'T We Be Friends
Jack Parnell
77 Sunset Strip
Jack Parnell
Skin Deep
Jack Parnell
Sky Blue Shirt and A Rainbow Tie
Jack Parnell
On The Sunny Side Of The Street
Jack Parnell
Cottontail
Jack Parnell
Birmingham Bounce (feat. Jack Parnell)
Ted Heath & His Orchestra
Trip To Mars
Jack Parnell
I'll Never Be The Same
Jack Parnell
April in Paris
Jack Parnell
White Suit Samba
Jack Parnell
Sure Thing
Jack Parnell
Old Man Rebop
Jack Parnell
Catherine Wheel
Jack Parnell
Ting A Ling
Jack Parnell
295 Jump
BUDDY FEATHERSTONHAUGH, BUDDY FEATHERSTONHAUGH, Don McAffer, Charlie Short, Harry Rayner, Jack Parnell & Vic Lewis
Route 66
Jack Parnell
Rainbow Tie
Jack Parnell
The Golden Striker
Jack Parnell
Summertime (Porgy and Bess)
Jack Parnell
The Hawk Talks
Jack Parnell
Up To Date
Jack Parnell
Topaz
Jack Parnell
