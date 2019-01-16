Peter Van HookeBorn 6 April 1950
Peter Van Hooke
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1950-04-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/75d85bf7-a932-41c1-a5aa-9c36b1031779
Peter Van Hooke Biography (Wikipedia)
Peter Van Hooke (born 6 April 1950) is a British rock drummer who was the drummer for the English band Mike + The Mechanics (from 1985 to 1995) and also drummed for Van Morrison's band, Headstone, and Ezio. During the 1980s he co-produced (along with Rod Argent) many of Tanita Tikaram's hits.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Peter Van Hooke Tracks
Sort by
Checkin' It Out
Bobby Tench
Checkin' It Out
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kym67.jpglink
Checkin' It Out
Last played on
You Make Feel So Free
David Hayes, Herbie Armstrong, Mark Isham, Mark T. Jordan, Pee Wee Ellis, Peter Van Hooke, Toni Marcus & Van Morrison
You Make Feel So Free
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kym67.jpglink
You Make Feel So Free
Last played on
Back to artist