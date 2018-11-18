Mike ZitoBorn 19 November 1970
Mike Zito
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1970-11-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/75d7ac14-21a6-4e80-9231-f2ca9223cb51
Mike Zito Biography (Wikipedia)
Mike Zito (born November 19, 1970) is an American guitarist, singer, producer, and songwriter from St. Louis, Missouri, United States. He is a co-founder of Royal Southern Brotherhood that features Cyril Neville, Devon Allman, Charlie Wooton and Yonrico Scott.
Zito started singing at the age of five and by his late teens he had begun his career in the St Louis area music scene. In 2008, Zito made his international debut on the Eclecto Groove label.
Mike Zito Tracks
It's All Good
Mike Zito
It's All Good
It's All Good
Mama Don't Like No Wah Wah
Mike Zito
Mama Don't Like No Wah Wah
Mama Don't Like No Wah Wah
Mississippi Nights
Mike Zito
Mississippi Nights
Mississippi Nights
Bad News Is Coming
Mike Zito
Bad News Is Coming
Bad News Is Coming
Make Blues Not War
Mike Zito
Make Blues Not War
Make Blues Not War
Pearl River
Mike Zito
Pearl River
Pearl River
