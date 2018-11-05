Saul ChaplinBorn 19 February 1912. Died 15 November 1997
Saul Chaplin
1912-02-19
Saul Chaplin Biography (Wikipedia)
Saul Chaplin (February 19, 1912 – November 15, 1997) was an American composer and musical director.
He was born Saul Kaplan in Brooklyn, New York. He had worked on stage, screen and television since the days of Tin Pan Alley. In film, he won three Oscars for collaborating on the scores and orchestrations of An American in Paris (1951), Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (1954) and West Side Story (1961).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Saul Chaplin Tracks
Barn Dance (Seven Brides for Seven Brothers)
Saul Chaplin
Barn Dance (Seven Brides for Seven Brothers)
Barn Dance (Seven Brides for Seven Brothers)
Barn Dance (Seven Brides for Seven Brothers)
An American in Paris - Ballet
George Gershwin
An American in Paris - Ballet
An American in Paris - Ballet
