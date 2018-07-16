King Trigger were a British band. They are best known for their single "The River" (called "River" on the sleeve and on the LP track listing), which charted at No. 57 in the UK (4 weeks in the chart, starting 14 August 1982) and No. 32 in Australia (3 weeks in the chart, starting 1 November 1982).

The band formed as Screaming King Trigger, from a previous band called Scoop. They attracted the attention of the Thompson Twins, who gave them a support slot on a UK tour. This brought them to the attention of Chrysalis Records. They were on the cover of Melody Maker in February 1982, before they had even recorded.

They were covered in NME soon after (8 May 1982 issue), the journalist comparing their music to Pigbag, Bow Wow Wow and Adam and the Ants.

They recorded one album, Screaming, produced by Steve Lillywhite, in 1982. The album did not chart, and nor did the second single, "Temptation". The album was reissued in 2007.