Jean-Baptiste KrumpholtzBorn 3 May 1742. Died 19 February 1790
Jean-Baptiste Krumpholtz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1742-05-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/75d56838-ff38-4fb5-a9cf-40750ac7fc61
Jean-Baptiste Krumpholtz Biography (Wikipedia)
Jean-Baptiste Krumpholz (Czech: Jan Křtitel Krumpholtz) (8 May 1742 – 19 February 1790) was a Czech composer and harpist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jean-Baptiste Krumpholtz Tracks
Sort by
Concerto no.6 pour Harpe et Orchestre: 1st mvt; Allegro Moderato)
Johann Baptist Krumpholz, Lily Laskine & Orchestre de Chambre Jean Francois Paillard
Concerto no.6 pour Harpe et Orchestre: 1st mvt; Allegro Moderato)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Concerto no.6 pour Harpe et Orchestre: 1st mvt; Allegro Moderato)
Composer
Orchestra
Last played on
Concerto for Harp and Orchestra, Op 5 No 7 (Rondeau - Allegro)
Jean-Baptiste Krumpholtz
Concerto for Harp and Orchestra, Op 5 No 7 (Rondeau - Allegro)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p042jbkr.jpglink
Concerto for Harp and Orchestra, Op 5 No 7 (Rondeau - Allegro)
Last played on
Jean-Baptiste Krumpholtz Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist