Michael Head (28 January 1900 – 24 August 1976) was a British composer, pianist, organist and singer who left some enduring works still popular today. He was noted for his association with the Royal Academy of Music. His compositional oeuvre mainly consists of songs, as well as choral works and few larger-scale pieces such as a piano concerto.
A Blackbird Singing (Over the rim of the moon)
Over the rim of the moon
Sweet Chance that led my steps abroad
Sweet Chance, That Led My Steps Abroad (feat. Catriona Morison)
Why Have You Stolen My Delight?
Rumer
When I think upon the maidens
Josephine
Queen Matilda
Limehouse Reach
Green Cornfield
Newby Street
Sweet chance, that led my steps abroad
Little Road to Bethlehem
Choir of New College Oxford
The little road to Bethlehem
The little road to Bethlehem
Foxgloves
Sweet chance, that led my steps abroad
A Piper
Why have you stolen my delight?
The Ships of Arcady
Snowbirds , Spring Grass
Slumber song of the madonna
Star Candles
The little road to Bethlehem
The Three mummers for voice and piano
The little road to Bethlehem
Queen Matilda
It's Harvest Time (Band Version)
Velvets In The Dark
The Estuary (6 Poems)no. 6
Star Candles
Over the rim of the moon - song-cycle for voice and piano [1918]
Sweet chance, that led my steps abroad (feat. Ailish Tynan & Christopher Glynn)
