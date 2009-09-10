Currently holed up on Bonerbo Farm in Fife, Alto Elite are setting the hay alight with their unique brand of soulful power pop. Friends since their schooldays, Ian, Ross, Garth, Sturrock and Chris live, work, write and record on the farm, penning tunes from the minute the cockerel crows each day.

Since their first appearance in 2008 on the T Break Stage, Alto Elite have managed to unleash their heart thumping tunes onto audiences across the UK, playing with the likes of The View, The Courteeners, Kaiser Chiefs, The Hoosiers, Scouting For Girls, Ladyhawke, One Night Only and The Script.

As well as making friends with the farm animals, in 2009 the band have also gathered an army of fans from Carnoustie to Coventry and released their debut double A-side single, "Two Words / Walk Away" on King Tuts Recordings this year.