Cameron McVeyBorn 11 March 1954
Cameron McVey
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1954-03-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/75c85f2e-b49f-4aca-8e6e-a5600e058c76
Cameron McVey Biography (Wikipedia)
Cameron Andrew McVey (born 11 March 1957), , is a British singer, songwriter and music producer, best known for his work with such musicians as Massive Attack, Portishead, All Saints, Sugababes, Mutya Keisha Siobhan and Neneh Cherry.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Cameron McVey Tracks
Sort by
7 Seconds
Cameron McVey
7 Seconds
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjs0.jpglink
7 Seconds
Last played on
Back to artist