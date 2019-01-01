Charles BurnhamViolinist. Born 23 November 1950
Charles Burnham
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1950-11-23
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/75c75c6b-7fe8-46b5-9197-144a44ee1204
Charles Burnham Biography (Wikipedia)
Charles Burnham (born 1950; also known as Charlie Burnham) is an American violinist and composer. He has a unique highly imaginative style that crosses genres, including bluegrass, delta punk, free jazz, blues, classical and chamber jazz. He often performs with a wah-wah pedal. He initially became renowned for his work on James "Blood" Ulmer's Odyssey album. The musicians on that album later performed and recorded as Odyssey the Band, sometimes known as The Odyssey Band. He was also a member of the String Trio of New York, and currently plays in the 52nd Street Blues Project, Hidden City, We Free StRings, Improvising Chamber Ensemble and the Kropotkins.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Charles Burnham Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist