Nihira Joshi Born 10 December 1986
Nihira Joshi
1986-12-10
Nihira Joshi Biography (Wikipedia)
Nihira Joshi (निहिरा जोशी) (born 1986) is an Indian singer. She was a Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Challenge 2005 finalist achieving 5th place with public votes. Joshi is also a member of Ismail Darbar's "Yalgar Ho" Gharana.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Nihira Joshi Tracks
Sajde
Arijit Singh
Sajde
Sajde
Babuji
Nihira Joshi
Babuji
Babuji
Dhadak Dhadak
Udit Narayan
Dhadak Dhadak
Dhadak Dhadak
