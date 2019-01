Nihira Joshi (निहिरा जोशी) (born 1986) is an Indian singer. She was a Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Challenge 2005 finalist achieving 5th place with public votes. Joshi is also a member of Ismail Darbar's "Yalgar Ho" Gharana.

