The FrustratorsFormed 1999
The Frustrators
1999
The Frustrators Biography (Wikipedia)
The Frustrators are a punk rock band with Jason Chandler (lead vocals), Terry Linehan (guitar, vocals), Art Tedeschi (drums), and Mike Dirnt (bass, vocals). All are members of other bands, Terry Linehan from Waterdog, Jason Chandler and Art Tedeschi from Violent Anal Death, and Mike Dirnt from Green Day.
They have had two releases with Adeline Records, the EP Bored in the USA and their debut LP Achtung Jackass. The Frustrators released a new EP, entitled Griller, on February 15, 2011.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Frustrators Tracks
Stigma Master
The Frustrators
Stigma Master
Stigma Master
Hide and Seek
The Frustrators
Hide and Seek
Hide and Seek
