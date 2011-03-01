The Frustrators are a punk rock band with Jason Chandler (lead vocals), Terry Linehan (guitar, vocals), Art Tedeschi (drums), and Mike Dirnt (bass, vocals). All are members of other bands, Terry Linehan from Waterdog, Jason Chandler and Art Tedeschi from Violent Anal Death, and Mike Dirnt from Green Day.

They have had two releases with Adeline Records, the EP Bored in the USA and their debut LP Achtung Jackass. The Frustrators released a new EP, entitled Griller, on February 15, 2011.