Major Lazer Biography (Wikipedia)
Major Lazer is an American electronic dance music trio, which includes record producer Diplo, and DJs Jillionaire and Walshy Fire. It was founded in 2008 by Diplo and Switch, with Switch leaving after three years in 2011. He was then replaced by both Jillionaire and Walshy Fire. Its music spans numerous genres, mixing reggae with dancehall, reggaeton, soca, house and moombahton.
Major Lazer has released three full-length albums: Guns Don't Kill People... Lazers Do in 2009, Free the Universe in 2013, and Peace is the Mission in 2015. They have also released two EPs: Apocalypse Soon in March 2014, which featured vocal contributions from Pharrell Williams and Sean Paul, and Know No Better in 2017, which featured appearances from Camila Cabello, Quavo, Travis Scott, and J Balvin, among others. Lazer has also notably produced Reincarnated, the debut Reggae album by Snoop Dogg under his "Snoop Lion" persona. In March 2018, Billboard named Major Lazer as number five on their 2018 ranking of dance musicians titled Billboard Dance 100.
Badmash Diwali mix
Major Lazer Tracks
Sort by
Naughty Ride (feat. Major Lazer)
I Wanna Be Free (feat. Major Lazer)
Lean On (feat. MØ)
Run Up (feat. PARTYNEXTDOOR & Nicki Minaj)
Sua Cara
Let Me Live (feat. Anne‐Marie & Mr. Eazi)
Get Free (feat. Amber Coffman)
Sidung Pon It (feat. Charly Black)
Light It Up (feat. Nyla & Fuse ODG)
Can't Stop Now
Light It Up
Know No Better (feat. Travis Scott, Camila Cabello & Quavo)
Tied Up (feat. Mr. Eazi, RAYE & Jake Gosling)
Nobody Has To Know (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)
Cold Water (feat. Justin Bieber & MØ)
Can't Stop Now (feat. Mr. Vegas & Jovi Rockwell)
Dil Dooba vs. Boom ( DJ Shadow Dubai X DJ Joel)
