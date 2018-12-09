Erroll GarnerBorn 15 June 1921. Died 7 January 1977
Erroll Garner
1921-06-15
Erroll Garner Biography (Wikipedia)
Erroll Louis Garner (June 15, 1923 – January 2, 1977; some sources say b. 1921) was an American jazz pianist and composer known for his swing playing and ballads. His best-known composition, the ballad "Misty", has become a jazz standard. Scott Yanow of Allmusic calls him "one of the most distinctive of all pianists" and a "brilliant virtuoso." He received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame at 6363 Hollywood Blvd.
