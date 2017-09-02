Roddy JacksonBorn 9 April 1942
Roddy Jackson
1942-04-09
Roddy Jackson Biography (Wikipedia)
George Rodrick "Roddy" Jackson (born April 9, 1942) is an American rockabilly and rock and roll singer, songwriter, pianist and saxophonist, who recorded for Specialty Records in the 1950s.
Roddy Jackson Tracks
Got my sights on someone new
Roddy Jackson
Got my sights on someone new
Hiccups
Roddy Jackson
Hiccups
Hiccups
