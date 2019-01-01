John Stanley Marshall (born 28 August 1941) is an English drummer and founding member of the jazz rock band Nucleus. From 1972 to 1978, he was the drummer for Soft Machine, replacing Robert Wyatt when he joined.

Marshall was born in Isleworth, Middlesex, and has worked with various jazz and rock bands and musicians, among them J. J. Jackson, Barney Kessel, Alexis Korner, Graham Collier, Michael Gibbs, Arthur Brown, Keith Tippett, Centipede, Jack Bruce, John McLaughlin, Dick Morrissey, Hugh Hopper, Elton Dean, John Surman, Charlie Mariano, John Abercrombie, Arild Andersen, and Eberhard Weber's Colours.

Since 1999, he has worked with former Soft Machine co-musicians in several Soft Machine-related projects like SoftWare, SoftWorks and Soft Machine Legacy. He is currently touring as a member of the band (November 2018).