Ell and NikkiDuo of Eldar Gasimov and Nigar Jamal
Ell and Nikki
Ell and Nikki Biography (Wikipedia)
Ell & Nikki, also known as Eldar & Nigar, are an Azerbaijani pop duo consisting of singers Eldar Gasimov and Nigar Jamal. On 14 May 2011 they won the Eurovision Song Contest 2011 for Azerbaijan with their entry "Running Scared". It was the country's first ever win at the contest. Although Nigar Jamal represented Azerbaijan, she lives in Enfield, North London.
Running Scared
Running Scared
Running Scared (Azerbaijan)
Running Scared (Azerbaijan)
