Orchestra Victoria
1969
Orchestra Victoria Biography (Wikipedia)
Orchestra Victoria is an orchestra based in Melbourne, Australia. Its principal activity is being a pit orchestra in Melbourne for The Australian Ballet and Opera Australia and larger productions of Victorian Opera.
One Fine Day (Madame Butterfly)
Giacomo Puccini
Traum durch die Dammerung - 3 Lieder Op.29 no.1
Richard Strauss
Finale, from ballet Romeo and Juliet
Constant Lambert
