Cæcilie NorbyDanish jazz and rock singer. Born 9 September 1964
Cæcilie Norby
Cæcilie Norby Biography (Wikipedia)
Cæcilie Norby (born 9 September 1964) is a Danish jazz and rock singer.
She was born in Frederiksberg, Denmark, into a musical family. Her father, Erik Norby, is classical composer and her mother, Solveig Lumholt, is an opera singer. She was a founding member of the band Street Beat in 1982. For two years, she was a member of the jazz-rock band Frontline. From 1985–1993, she worked with singer Nina Forsberg in the rock band One-Two. During the 1990s, she turned to jazz and released her first solo album.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Cæcilie Norby Tracks
Both Sides Now
Cæcilie Norby
Both Sides Now
Both Sides Now
And It's Supposed To Be Love
Cæcilie Norby
And It's Supposed To Be Love
And It's Supposed To Be Love
Like a Rolling Stone
Cæcilie Norby
Like a Rolling Stone
Like a Rolling Stone
