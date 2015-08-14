Cæcilie Norby (born 9 September 1964) is a Danish jazz and rock singer.

She was born in Frederiksberg, Denmark, into a musical family. Her father, Erik Norby, is classical composer and her mother, Solveig Lumholt, is an opera singer. She was a founding member of the band Street Beat in 1982. For two years, she was a member of the jazz-rock band Frontline. From 1985–1993, she worked with singer Nina Forsberg in the rock band One-Two. During the 1990s, she turned to jazz and released her first solo album.