Passion PuppetsFormed 1983. Disbanded 1984
Passion Puppets
1983
Beyond The Pale - Paris Theatre 1984
House Of Love - Paris Theatre 1984
Powder Monkeys - Paris Theatre 1984
Like Dust - Paris Theatre 1984
Memories - Paris Theatre 1984
Child - Paris Theatre 1984
What Do You Do When The Well Runs Dry - Paris Theatre 1984
