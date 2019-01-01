Louis Koo Tin-lok (古天樂; born 21 October 1970) is a Hong Kong actor and was named as one of the Five Fresh Tigers of TVB. He is also a film producer. He began his professional career as an actor in local television series, winning TVB's Best Actor award in 1999 and 2001. After 2001, he fully focused on film career and became one of the stalwarts of the Hong Kong film industry. In 2018, Koo was awarded the Hong Kong Film Award for Best Actor, Asian Film Award for Best Actor and the Hong Kong Film Directors' Guild Award for Best Actor for his performance in the 2017 film, Paradox. Koo founded "One Cool Film Production Limited" in 2013. As of 2018, One Cool Film has produced 20 films. He was the ambassador of Hong Kong International Film Festival from 2014 to 2018.