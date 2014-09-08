Peg Leg SamBorn 18 December 1911. Died 27 October 1977
Peg Leg Sam
1911-12-18
Peg Leg Sam Biography (Wikipedia)
Arthur Jackson, known as Peg Leg Sam (December 18, 1911 – October 27, 1977) was an American country blues harmonicist, singer and comedian. He recorded "Fox Chase" and "John Henry" and worked in medicine shows. He gained his nickname following an accident whilst hoboing in 1930.
