Febi ManiIndian Playback Singer
Febi Mani
Febi Mani Biography (Wikipedia)
Febi Mani (also credited as Febi Srikanth Deva) is an Indian playback singer who has worked in the Indian film industry. Febi worked extensively with A. R. Rahman during the late 1990s and early 2000s, while also regularly collaborating with Harris Jayaraj.
