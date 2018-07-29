Rod ClementsBorn 17 November 1947
Rod Clements
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1947-11-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/75adbbf9-6952-416f-a4d1-8c9b437426e5
Rod Clements Tracks
Sort by
Streets of London
Rod Clements
Streets of London
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqss0.jpglink
Streets of London
Last played on
Road to Kingdom Come
Rod Clements
Road to Kingdom Come
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Road to Kingdom Come
Last played on
The Roads Of East Northumberland
Rod Clements
The Roads Of East Northumberland
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Roads Of East Northumberland
Last played on
Can't Do Right For Doing Wrong
Rod Clements
Can't Do Right For Doing Wrong
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Can't Do Right For Doing Wrong
Last played on
Don't Ask Me
Rod Clements
Don't Ask Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Ask Me
Last played on
Ragtown
Rod Clements
Ragtown
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ragtown
Last played on
Working My Way Back Home
Rod Clements
Working My Way Back Home
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Working My Way Back Home
Last played on
Old Blue Goose
Rod Clements
Old Blue Goose
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Old Blue Goose
Last played on
Train In G Major
Rod Clements
Train In G Major
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Train In G Major
Last played on
Ain't No More Cane
Rod Clements
Ain't No More Cane
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ain't No More Cane
Last played on
Meet Me On The Corner
Rod Clements
Meet Me On The Corner
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Meet Me On The Corner
Last played on
September Sunrise
Rod Clements
September Sunrise
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
September Sunrise
Last played on
Sing Your Praises
Rod Clements
Sing Your Praises
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sing Your Praises
Last played on
Upcoming Events
1
Feb
2019
Rod Clements, Ian Thompson and Ward & Parker
Old Cinema Launderette, Sunderland, UK
28
Feb
2019
Rod Clements, Rab Noakes
Barnoldswick Music & Arts Centre, Barnoldswick, UK
1
Mar
2019
Rod Clements, Rab Noakes
Roots Music Club, Doncaster, UK
2
Mar
2019
Rod Clements, Rab Noakes
Cherry Burton Arts, Hull, UK
3
May
2019
Rod Clements, Rab Noakes
Sedgefield Manor House, Sunderland, UK
Back to artist