CarmenFlamenco-rock band. Formed 1970. Disbanded 1975
Carmen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1970
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/75ac5ebb-102f-4fba-a386-6c0ea8029faa
Carmen Biography (Wikipedia)
Carmen was a British-American band active from 1970-75. Their style was a fusion of rock music and flamenco music and dance. Carmen's first album, Fandangos in Space, is ranked number 46 in the Rolling Stone list of 50 Greatest Prog Rock Albums of All Time.
