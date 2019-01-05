Dream StateFemale Fronted Post Hardcore. Formed December 2014
Dream State
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2014-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/75aa008a-829f-4930-9704-3b4f0398e5bb
Dream State Tracks
Sort by
New Waves
Dream State
New Waves
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p064429x.jpglink
New Waves
Last played on
In This Hell
Dream State
In This Hell
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wx5n0.jpglink
In This Hell
Performer
Last played on
Help Myself
Dream State
Help Myself
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Help Myself
Last played on
White Lies
Dream State
White Lies
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0529ph4.jpglink
White Lies
Last played on
Solace
Dream State
Solace
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Solace
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Horizons: The Great Escape
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ex5v9r/acts/ac2rj5
The Great Escape, Brighton
2018-05-18T01:33:28
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p0529ph4.jpg
18
May
2018
Horizons: The Great Escape
The Great Escape, Brighton
Back to artist