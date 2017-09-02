Old Man GloomFormed 1999
Old Man Gloom
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1999
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/75a97901-0051-4b67-a79b-9ebf2400d1d9
Old Man Gloom Biography (Wikipedia)
Old Man Gloom is an extreme metal band originally formed in Santa Fe, New Mexico, United States, but now based in Massachusetts. The group, formed by Aaron Turner of Isis and Santos Montano, expanded to become a sort of supergroup in the Boston hardcore and metalcore scene.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Old Man Gloom Tracks
Sort by
Rape Athena
Old Man Gloom
Rape Athena
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rape Athena
Last played on
Predators
Old Man Gloom
Predators
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Predators
Last played on
Shadowed Hand
Old Man Gloom
Shadowed Hand
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shadowed Hand
Last played on
To Carry The Flame
Old Man Gloom
To Carry The Flame
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Forking Path
Old Man Gloom
The Forking Path
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Forking Path
Last played on
Playlists featuring Old Man Gloom
Upcoming Events
12
Apr
2019
Old Man Gloom, Cave In
Electric Ballroom, London, UK
Old Man Gloom Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist