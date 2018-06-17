FlanaganFlanagan comprises Mark Flanagan, Kevin Willoughby and Gary Foot. Formed 1998
Flanagan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1998
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/75a90222-2987-4df3-b1af-a594b53965e1
Flanagan Tracks
Sort by
If A Grey Haired Lady Says How's Your Father
Flanagan
If A Grey Haired Lady Says How's Your Father
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
If A Grey Haired Lady Says How's Your Father
Performer
Last played on
Mother Earth
Flanagan
Mother Earth
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mother Earth
Where Lies My Home
Flanagan
Where Lies My Home
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Where Lies My Home
Say Yes
Flanagan
Say Yes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Say Yes
I Didn't Believe
Flanagan
I Didn't Believe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Didn't Believe
Last played on
Flanagan Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
The song Rod felt he couldn’t perform for The Queen!
-
Rod Stewart: "We played blues!"
-
Rod Stewart
-
Who does Rod Stewart call to test out his new material?
-
Rod Stewart calls from Vegas to discuss his DNCE collaboration, family life and Cyndi Lauper
-
Rod Stewart joins Simon to talk about his new single and his UK tour in June
-
Out Now: Shaun Keaveny's Christmas Single
-
Rod Stewart is inducted into the Singers Hall of Fame
-
Rod Stewart joins Shaun Keaveny
Back to artist