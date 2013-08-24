Fargana QasimovaBorn 4 April 1979
Farghana Alim qizi Qasimova (Azerbaijani: Fərqanə Alim qızı Qasımova; born August 6, 1979) is an Azerbaijani mugham singer in Azerbaijan. She is the daughter of famous mugham singer Alim Qasimov. She has twice received presidential awards for the promotion of Azerbaijani music, in 2012 and 2014.
