John Legend Biography (Wikipedia)
John Roger Stephens (born December 28, 1978), known professionally as John Legend, is an American singer, songwriter, record producer and actor. Prior to the release of Legend's debut album, Get Lifted, (2004) he had collaborated with already established artists. Legend has sung on Jay-Z's "Encore," Alicia Keys's "You Don't Know My Name," Dilated Peoples' "This Way," Slum Village's "Selfish," Fort Minor's "High Road," and played piano on Lauryn Hill's "Everything Is Everything." Legend's single "All of Me" from his fourth studio album Love in the Future (2013) was a Billboard Hot 100 number-one hit.
In 2007, Legend received the Hal David Starlight Award from the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Legend won the Academy Award for Best Original Song and Golden Globe Award in 2015 for co-writing the song "Glory" from the film Selma. He has also won ten Grammy Awards. In 2017, Legend received a Tony Award for co-producing Jitney for the Broadway stage. In 2018, Legend portrayed Jesus Christ in the NBC adaptation of the Andrew Lloyd Webber/Tim Rice rock opera Jesus Christ Superstar. He received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for his acting role, and won for his role as a producer of the show, making him one of 15 people (and the first black man) to have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony. Legend is also the second youngest to achieve the EGOT status.
- John Legend - BBC Music Awards 2016https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04l51q1.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04l51q1.jpg2017-01-11T23:59:00.000ZThe BBC Music Awards is treated to a soulful rendition of two of John's biggest hits.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04l84rm
John Legend - BBC Music Awards 2016
- John Legend covers Stevie Wonder's That's What Christmas Means To Mehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04lp8nf.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04lp8nf.jpg2016-12-16T16:32:00.000ZJohn Legend wows the Breakfast Show guests covering That's What Christmas Means To Me.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04lp8p2
John Legend covers Stevie Wonder's That's What Christmas Means To Me
- John Legend plays All Of Mehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04lp8rl.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04lp8rl.jpg2016-12-16T13:42:00.000ZJohn Legend plays his huge hit 'All Of Me' live in the breakfast studiohttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04lp78k
John Legend plays All Of Me
- Reason To Love - John Legendhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02yt1dx.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02yt1dx.jpg2015-08-04T15:37:00.000ZJohn Legend shares tracks from one of his favourite musicians of all time... The ever brilliant Marvin Gaye.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02yt1fp
Reason To Love - John Legend
- John Legend - Tracks of My Yearshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01hrzfr.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01hrzfr.jpg2014-12-05T09:30:00.000ZGrammy Award-winning US singer-songwriter John Legend picks the Tracks of My Years, with songs from Smokey Robinson and Aretha Franklin.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02dl6d0
John Legend - Tracks of My Years
- Full interview: John Legend co-hosts the show with Trevor Nelsonhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g698v.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g698v.jpg2013-09-05T14:40:00.000ZJohn Legend joins Trevor Nelson in the studio to discuss some of his favourite tracks.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01g6995
Full interview: John Legend co-hosts the show with Trevor Nelson
- John Legend chats to Steve Wrighthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p019xnps.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p019xnps.jpg2013-06-03T17:29:00.000ZGrammy Award winning singer John Legend talks to Steve Wright about his new album.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p019xnqf
John Legend chats to Steve Wright
- John Legend speaks about Jodeci getting booedhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p016tzdg.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p016tzdg.jpg2013-03-25T14:17:00.000ZJohn dropped in on Twin's show and spoke about Jodeci's shocking performance.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p016tzgx
John Legend speaks about Jodeci getting booed
John Legend Tracks
Sort by
All Of Me
P.D.A (We Just Don't Care)
Ordinary People (Johnny Douglas Remix)
Everything
What Christmas Means to Me
When Christmas Comes
Bring Me Love
Silver Bells
By Christmas Eve
Merry Merry Christmas
Waiting For Christmas
Christmas Time Is Here
No Place Like Home
Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas (feat. Esperanza Spalding)
Past BBC Events
BBC Music Awards: 2016
John Legend Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Usher live from L.A
-
RnB Archives: 2003 - Trevor Nelson & Alicia Keys
-
Alicia Keys - 'As women we feel like we have to please everybody'
-
Alicia Keys on family life, new music and being an independent woman
-
Usher talks new music, the RnB new school and plays Would You Rather with Twin B & Yasmin
-
Alicia Keys chats to Greg James