John Roger Stephens (born December 28, 1978), known professionally as John Legend, is an American singer, songwriter, record producer and actor. Prior to the release of Legend's debut album, Get Lifted, (2004) he had collaborated with already established artists. Legend has sung on Jay-Z's "Encore," Alicia Keys's "You Don't Know My Name," Dilated Peoples' "This Way," Slum Village's "Selfish," Fort Minor's "High Road," and played piano on Lauryn Hill's "Everything Is Everything." Legend's single "All of Me" from his fourth studio album Love in the Future (2013) was a Billboard Hot 100 number-one hit.

In 2007, Legend received the Hal David Starlight Award from the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Legend won the Academy Award for Best Original Song and Golden Globe Award in 2015 for co-writing the song "Glory" from the film Selma. He has also won ten Grammy Awards. In 2017, Legend received a Tony Award for co-producing Jitney for the Broadway stage. In 2018, Legend portrayed Jesus Christ in the NBC adaptation of the Andrew Lloyd Webber/Tim Rice rock opera Jesus Christ Superstar. He received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for his acting role, and won for his role as a producer of the show, making him one of 15 people (and the first black man) to have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony. Legend is also the second youngest to achieve the EGOT status.