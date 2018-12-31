Ketty LesterBorn 16 August 1934
Ketty Lester
1934-08-16
Ketty Lester Biography (Wikipedia)
Ketty Lester (born Revoyda Frierson; August 16, 1934) is an American singer and actress known for her 1962 hit single "Love Letters", which reached the top 5 of the charts in the U.S. and the U.K. She also is known for her role as Hester-Sue Terhune on the American television series Little House on the Prairie.
Love Letters
Ketty Lester
Ketty Lester
Love Letters
Gotta Be This Or That
Ketty Lester
Ketty Lester
Gotta Be This Or That
Please Don't Cry Anymore
Ketty Lester
Ketty Lester
Some Things Are Better Left Unsaid
Ketty Lester
Ketty Lester
Some Things Are Better Left Unsaid
River of Salt
Ketty Lester
Ketty Lester
River of Salt
Wouldn't It Be Loverly
Ketty Lester
Ketty Lester
Wouldn't It Be Loverly
