Vijana Jazz Orchestra (also known as Vijana Jazz Band or simply Vijana Jazz) is a Tanzanian muziki wa dansi band that reached its peak of popularity in the 1980s. As with many other dansi bands of the times, it was sponsored by a government institution, namely the Umoja wa Vijana, i.e., the youth wing of Tanzania's ruling party Tanganyika African National Union (TANU) (renamed Chama cha Mapinduzi in 1977).