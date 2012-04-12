Vijana Jazz BandFormed 1971
Vijana Jazz Band
1971
Vijana Jazz Band Biography (Wikipedia)
Vijana Jazz Orchestra (also known as Vijana Jazz Band or simply Vijana Jazz) is a Tanzanian muziki wa dansi band that reached its peak of popularity in the 1980s. As with many other dansi bands of the times, it was sponsored by a government institution, namely the Umoja wa Vijana, i.e., the youth wing of Tanzania's ruling party Tanganyika African National Union (TANU) (renamed Chama cha Mapinduzi in 1977).
Vijana Jazz Band Tracks
Manety: Kamata Sukuma #2
Vijana Jazz Band
Ujirani Mwema (Having Good Neighbours)
Vijana Jazz Band
Pili Nihurumie
Vijana Jazz Band
Unatingisha Kibiriti
Vijana Jazz Band
Lela
Vijana Jazz Band
Miaka Mingi
Vijana Jazz Band
Gwe Manetu Fii
Vijana Jazz Band
