Peter Washington (born in Los Angeles on August 28, 1964) is a jazz double bassist. He played with the Westchester Community Symphony at the age of 14. Later he played electric bass in rock bands. He majored in English Literature at the University of California, Berkeley, where he became interested in jazz and played with John Handy, Bobby Hutcherson, Harold Land, Frank Morgan, Ernestine Anderson, Chris Connor and other Bay Area luminaries. In 1986 he joined Art Blakey and The Jazz Messengers and moved to New York City. Beginning in the 1990s, he toured with the Tommy Flanagan trio until Flanagan's death in 2002, and has played with the Bill Charlap trio since then. He was a founding member of the collective hard bop sextet One for All. In 2008, Washington played with The Blue Note 7, an all-star septet formed in honor of the 70th anniversary of Blue Note Records. His extensive discography numbers more than 400 recordings, and speaks to a constant demand for his services as a versatile side man.