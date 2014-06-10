Lucas LuccoBorn 4 April 1991
Lucas Lucco
1991-04-04
Lucas Lucco Biography (Wikipedia)
Lucas Lucco, stage name of Lucas Corrêa de Oliveira (Patrocínio, April 4, 1991) is a Brazilian singer, songwriter and actor. Married to Bella Caroline Corrêa de Oliveira. The Brazilian musician also works occasionally as a model, scriptwriting and directs his own music videos, and has been a participant of Brazilian dance competition Dança dos Famosos segment on Domingão do Faustão program, and reporter for a day of CQC program. At the end of 2015 attended a CrossFit championship in Barra da Tijuca, Rio de Janeiro, called P9 Games.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lucas Lucco Tracks
Mozao
