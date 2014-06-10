Lucas Lucco, stage name of Lucas Corrêa de Oliveira (Patrocínio, April 4, 1991) is a Brazilian singer, songwriter and actor. Married to Bella Caroline Corrêa de Oliveira. The Brazilian musician also works occasionally as a model, scriptwriting and directs his own music videos, and has been a participant of Brazilian dance competition Dança dos Famosos segment on Domingão do Faustão program, and reporter for a day of CQC program. At the end of 2015 attended a CrossFit championship in Barra da Tijuca, Rio de Janeiro, called P9 Games.