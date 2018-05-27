Nicky CampbellBorn 10 April 1961
Nicky Campbell
1961-04-10
Nicky Campbell Biography (Wikipedia)
Nicholas Andrew Argyll Campbell, OBE (born Nicholas Lackey, 10 April 1961) is a Scottish radio and television presenter and journalist. He has presented the BBC Radio 5 Live breakfast programme since 2003, BBC One's Sunday morning show The Big Questions since 2007, and Long Lost Family on ITV since 2011. He presented the game show Wheel of Fortune from 1988 until 1996, and the consumer affairs programme Watchdog from 2001 to 2009.
Nicky Campbell Tracks
And Then I Loved You (feat. Nicky Campbell)
Kate Robbins
And Then I Loved You (feat. Nicky Campbell)
And Then I Loved You (feat. Nicky Campbell)
Too Late For Love
Kate Robbins
Too Late For Love
Too Late For Love
