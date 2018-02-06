Jimi Goodwin (born Jamie Francis Alexander Goodwin 28 May 1970 in Manchester) is the bassist, vocalist and guitarist for Doves. Before their incarnation as Doves, the three members were in a house music group, Sub Sub.

Goodwin is best known as the lead singer, bassist, and guitarist for Doves, but in songs like "Here It Comes", he is known for swapping positions with drummer Andy Williams and taking over as drummer. During live performances of "There Goes the Fear", he is known for adding an extra drum solo to the end of the song. Goodwin is left-handed, but whilst playing live uses a right-handed bass strung in the normal tuning and flipped upside down.

Goodwin is a keen supporter of Manchester City, and performed live at Maine Road following the last ever league game played there.