Heads Hands & Feet were a British rock and country rock band, and part of the Harris/Colton/Smith production company. In 1970, members of the group performed at the Royal Albert Hall with the Johnny Harris Orchestra for his Movements concert, opening for Dionne Warwick. Ray Smith and Tony Colton also co-wrote and co-produced Richard Harris and Shirley Bassey with Johnny Harris. They also co-wrote and performed the soundtrack for The World Of Georgie Best BBC documentary from 1970 with Johnny Harris, who was a band member, arranger and producer.

The group formed after the breakup of Poet and the One Man Band in 1969 (who released an album on UK Verve and US Paramount with nearly the same musicians as HH&F). Heads Hands & Feet recorded their debut album Home From Home in 1970, which was shelved by the label and did not see release until 1996.

In 1971, they released their proper debut on Capitol Records as a double album in the United States, but as a single disc in Europe (on UK Island). While still relatively unknown, they served as the supporting act for Deep Purple's series of concerts from 5 to 8 March in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Dundee, and Aberdeen, Scotland. They were the opening act at the free Hyde Park, London concert on 3 July. They opened for Humble Pie and Grand Funk Railroad.