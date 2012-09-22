The Mandrake MemorialFormed 1967. Disbanded 1970
The Mandrake Memorial
1967
Mandrake Memorial was an American psych/progressive rock band active 1967-1970, known for their Baroque sound and unique songwriting.
House Of Mirrors
Sunday Noon
Bird Journey
Earthfriend Prelude/Earthfriend
