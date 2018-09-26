William Winant (born 1953) is an American percussionist.

In addition to his work in contemporary classical music—notably performing Lou Harrison's compositions—Winant has worked in a variety of genres, including noise rock, free improvisation and jazz. Notable collaborators include Glenn Spearman, Thurston Moore, Sonic Youth, Mr. Bungle (with whom he toured in support of their albums Disco Volante and California), Secret Chiefs 3, Mondo Cane and Oingo Boingo. A member of the Abel-Steinberg-Winant Trio, he has also frequently collaborated with John Zorn. He received a FOundation for Contemporary Arts Grants to Artists award (2016).

Winant attended the California Institute of the Arts for a couple of years before dropping out to go tour with Oingo Boingo. He later received an undergraduate degree from York University before pursuing graduate work at Mills College in Oakland, California, where he is currently a faculty member. He also gives percussion lessons and teaches the percussion ensemble at the University of California, Santa Cruz.