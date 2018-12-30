Yellow ClawFormed 2010
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p050q37q.jpg
2010
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/759abafc-c4eb-4018-8554-f29a9d842779
Yellow Claw Biography (Wikipedia)
Yellow Claw is a Dutch DJ and record production duo from Amsterdam consisting of Jim Aasgier (born Jim Taihuttu) and Nizzle (born Nils Rondhuis). The duo's music is a mix of a wide range of genres and often incorporates elements from trap, hip hop, dubstep, big room house, hardstyle and moombahton.
Yellow Claw Tracks
Fake Chanel (VRG Remix)
Till It Hurts (LNY TNZ Remix) (feat. Ayden)
For The Thrill (LNY TNZ Remix) (feat. LNY TNZ & Becky G)
In My Room (DJ Primetyme Acapella) (feat. Ty Dolla $ign & Tyga)
Dog Off
Do You Like Bass?
Hold On To Me
Public Enemy (Teknicolor's Flip)
Slow Down
Waiting (feat. Rochelle)
Down on Love (feat. Moksi & Yade Lauren)
In My Room vs. Romantic
Moonlight (feat. Lexie Liu)
All Night Long
Don't Stop
Do You Like Bass
Public Enemy [UNKWN Flip]
Public Enemy
OMG Dynasty
Fake Chanel (feat. A$AP Ferg & Creek Boyz)
Ocho Cinco (Ricky Remedy Remix)
Bittersweet (feat. Sofía Reyes)
DO YOU LIKE BASS x ID
Beastmode
In My Room (feat. Ty Dolla $ign & Tyga)
In My Room Vs Romantic
Champion
Old Days
Do You Like Bass? (Cesqeaux Edit)
Ocho Cinco (Cesqeaux Remix) (feat. Yellow Claw)
Lick Dat (Cesqeaux Remix)
Hold On To Me (Acapella)
Stacks (feat. Quavo & Tinie Tempah)
City On Lockdown (feat. Lil Debbie & Juicy J)
Dancefloor Champion
Lit (feat. Gucci Mane & T‐Pain)
Loudest MF (feat. Bok Nero)
Bestrode
