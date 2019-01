Yellow Claw is a Dutch DJ and record production duo from Amsterdam consisting of Jim Aasgier (born Jim Taihuttu) and Nizzle (born Nils Rondhuis). The duo's music is a mix of a wide range of genres and often incorporates elements from trap, hip hop, dubstep, big room house, hardstyle and moombahton.

