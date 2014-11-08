The Bell Notes were an early American rock and roll group from the East Meadow area of Long Island, New York.

The Bell Notes were regular performers in The Bronx in the 1950s, and performed at a bar owned by the father of Ray Tabano; he and Steven Tyler (of Aerosmith) occasionally played between Bell Notes sets and covered their song "I've Had It". New York DJ (WADO) Alan Fredericks saw the group play at a record hop on Long Island and saw the group's potential. In 1958 he recorded "I've Had It" at a recording studio in Times Square, NY. The session cost a total of $50. He peddled the song around town and the group was eventually signed by Bob Shad. He was starting up a new label and thought the band would be ideal because of the raw sound of the recording and the catchy tune. "I've Had It", released on Time Records, was a nationwide hit in the U.S. in March 1959, peaking at #6 on the Billboard Hot 100. They released four further singles in 1959 – "Old Spanish Town", "That's Right", "You're a Big Girl Now", and "White Buckskin Sneakers & Checkerboard Socks" – but only "Old Spanish Town" charted, peaking at #76.