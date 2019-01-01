Big Trouble80s US female pop group. Formed 1987. Disbanded 1988
Big Trouble
1987
Big Trouble Biography (Wikipedia)
Big Trouble was an American female pop group, who recorded one album and released a total of two minor hit singles.
