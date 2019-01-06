Guru Randhawa is an Indian singer, songwriter and music composer from Punjab. Guru Randhawa is known for his composed tracks like “Lahore”, “Patola”, “High Rated Gabru”,"Raat Kamal Hai", “Suit”, "Ban Ja Rani", "Made in India", “Ishare Tere”, "Fashion" and "Downtown". He sang his first song on YouTube named Same Girl with Arjun who was the first person to take Randhawa in his own video. He sang in the 2017 Indian Premier League opening ceremony. He made his Bollywood singing debut in Hindi Medium (2017). Several of his songs have appeared in films. In 2018, he became a part of Salman Khan's Dabangg reloaded tour. His song Lahore has crossed 700 million views.