Susanna Hoffs Biography (Wikipedia)
Susanna Lee Hoffs (born January 17, 1959) is an American vocalist, guitarist and actress. She is best known as a co-founder of The Bangles.
Kid
Matthew Sweet
My Side Of The Bed
Susanna Hoffs
Sugar Magnolia
Matthew Sweet
Maggie May
Matthew Sweet and Susanna Hoffs
A Different Drum
Susanna Hoffs
More Than This
Susanna Hoffs
I've Seen All Good People
Matthew Sweet
Sitting Still
Matthew Sweet
Our Lips Are Sealed
Susanna Hoffs
They Don't Know
Susanna Hoffs
Girls Talk
Susanna Hoffs
Falling in Love
Susanna Hoffs
