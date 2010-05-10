FirewindFormed 1998
Firewind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1998
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/75932af9-3c2c-4a93-8e5a-2f2cf0f2d647
Firewind Biography (Wikipedia)
Firewind is a Greek power metal band. Formed in 1998, the group is currently signed to Century Media Records and was originally a small project created by guitarist Gus G. to showcase his demo, Nocturnal Symphony in 1998. Firewind later became a full band over three years later when they recorded their debut album, Between Heaven and Hell. To date, the band has released seven studio albums and has been met with international success.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Firewind Tracks
Sort by
Breaking The Law
Firewind
Breaking The Law
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Maniac
Firewind
Maniac
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Maniac
Last played on
Firewind Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist