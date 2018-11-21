Conrad SewellAustralian singer/songwriter. Born 31 March 1988
Conrad Sewell
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p061vqp2.jpg
1988-03-31
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/758faf3d-bda4-489a-8701-b66d7e7b7ac7
Conrad Sewell Biography (Wikipedia)
Conrad Ignatius Mario Maximilian Sewell (born 31 March 1988) is an Australian singer and songwriter. Sewell is best known for his vocals on Kygo's single "Firestone" and his number-one single "Start Again".
At the ARIA Music Awards of 2015, he won Song of the Year for "Start Again" and was nominated in two other categories: Breakthrough Artist and Best Pop Release.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Conrad Sewell Tracks
Sort by
Firestone (feat. Conrad Sewell)
Kygo
Firestone (feat. Conrad Sewell)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02fpzw9.jpglink
Firestone (feat. Conrad Sewell)
Last played on
Sex, Love & Water (Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano Remix) (feat. Conrad Sewell)
Armin van Buuren
Sex, Love & Water (Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano Remix) (feat. Conrad Sewell)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br72b.jpglink
Sex, Love & Water (Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano Remix) (feat. Conrad Sewell)
Last played on
Higher (feat. Cedric Gervais)
Conrad Sewell
Higher (feat. Cedric Gervais)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061vqqd.jpglink
Higher (feat. Cedric Gervais)
Last played on
Firestone (feat. Conrad Sewell, Conrad Sewell)
Kygo, Kygo
Firestone (feat. Conrad Sewell, Conrad Sewell)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Firestone (feat. Conrad Sewell, Conrad Sewell)
Performer
Featured Artist
Last played on
Back to artist