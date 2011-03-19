Elliot MinorFormed 2005
2005
Elliot Minor were a rock band from York, England. The group consists of Alex Davies (lead vocals/guitars), Ed Minton (vocals/guitars), Dan Hetherton (drums/backing vocals) and Ed Hetherton (bass).
Still Figuring Out
Parallel World's
I Believe
Solaris
Better Than The Court Room
Live Lounge: Elliot Minor
BBC Yalding House
9 Apr 2008
