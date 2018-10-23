The Sabri Brothers (Punjabi, Urdu: صابری برادران‬‎) is a music band from Pakistan performing Sufi qawwali music, closely connected to the Chishti Order are referred to as Roving ambassador of Pakistan. The band was initially founded and led by Ghulam Farid Sabri and his brother Maqbool Ahmed Sabri.

They were the first exponents of qawwali to the West, when they performed at New York's Carnegie Hall in 1975. Sabri Brothers have given a number of soulful qawwali performances globally, and their stature in the Sub-continent is colossal.