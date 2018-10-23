The Sabri BrothersFormed 1956
The Sabri Brothers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1956
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/758cdd59-8341-4500-a7b7-37341258dc15
The Sabri Brothers Biography (Wikipedia)
The Sabri Brothers (Punjabi, Urdu: صابری برادران) is a music band from Pakistan performing Sufi qawwali music, closely connected to the Chishti Order are referred to as Roving ambassador of Pakistan. The band was initially founded and led by Ghulam Farid Sabri and his brother Maqbool Ahmed Sabri.
They were the first exponents of qawwali to the West, when they performed at New York's Carnegie Hall in 1975. Sabri Brothers have given a number of soulful qawwali performances globally, and their stature in the Sub-continent is colossal.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Sabri Brothers Tracks
Sort by
Nahin Hona Tha
Alka Yagnik
Nahin Hona Tha
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05x58l5.jpglink
Nahin Hona Tha
Last played on
Tumse Milke Dil Ka Jo Haal
Sonu Nigam
Tumse Milke Dil Ka Jo Haal
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05x58yx.jpglink
Tumse Milke Dil Ka Jo Haal
Last played on
Hamein Toh Loot Liya
The Sabri Brothers
Hamein Toh Loot Liya
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hamein Toh Loot Liya
Last played on
The Sabri Brothers (World Routes 2000)
The Sabri Brothers
The Sabri Brothers (World Routes 2000)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Sabri Brothers (World Routes 2000)
Last played on
Bhar Do Jholi Meri
The Sabri Brothers
Bhar Do Jholi Meri
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bhar Do Jholi Meri
Last played on
Nahi Hona Tha
Udit Narayan & Alka Yagnik, Hema Sardesai & The Sabri Brothers
Nahi Hona Tha
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nahi Hona Tha
Last played on
Ek Mulakat Zaruri Hai Sanam
Jaspinder Narula
Ek Mulakat Zaruri Hai Sanam
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5bm.jpglink
Ek Mulakat Zaruri Hai Sanam
Last played on
Tajdar E Haram
The Sabri Brothers
Tajdar E Haram
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tajdar E Haram
Last played on
Chhap Tilak Sab Chheeni
The Sabri Brothers
Chhap Tilak Sab Chheeni
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chhap Tilak Sab Chheeni
Last played on
